Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.65% of Dorman Products worth $49,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.35 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.