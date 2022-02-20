DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. DraftKings updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. 80,322,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,114,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.72.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

