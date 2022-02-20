DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.65. DraftKings shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 550,795 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.72.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 551,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after buying an additional 695,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.