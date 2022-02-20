Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$19.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

DREUF opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

