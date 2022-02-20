Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 237 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) insider Robert Meese sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $23,228.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
DUOL opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $204.99.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
