Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 237 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) insider Robert Meese sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $23,228.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DUOL opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $204.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

