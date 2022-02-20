Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 35,761 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 365,780 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

