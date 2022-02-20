Dynamite Price Hits $0.0458 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $17,729.10 and $59,853.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00278404 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005261 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.01 or 0.01233779 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,877 coins and its circulating supply is 387,170 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

