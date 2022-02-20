Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 424.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,856 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.23, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

