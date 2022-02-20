Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1,869.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $136.81 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

