Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

