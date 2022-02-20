Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 180,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

