Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

