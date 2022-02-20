Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,560 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,184,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $491,688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

