Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.54.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $178.64 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $177.01 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

