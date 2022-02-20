Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $191.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.54.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $178.64 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $177.01 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average is $218.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

