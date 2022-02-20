Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) received a C$0.75 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE EGT opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$161.28 million and a PE ratio of -11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.63. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.64.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

