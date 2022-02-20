Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESALY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ESALY opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Eisai has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

