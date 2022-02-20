Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0066 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Electroneum has a market cap of $118.69 million and $238,817.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,913,588,680 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.