EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.33.

EnerSys stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

