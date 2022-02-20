Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 43,964 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enertopia (ENRT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.