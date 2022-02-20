Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of ESMT opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68. Engagesmart has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

