ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.04 ($17.09).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI opened at €13.46 ($15.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ENI has a 12 month low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a 12 month high of €13.83 ($15.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.