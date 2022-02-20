Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ESI traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.71. 512,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a market cap of C$439.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

