Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 2,283.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,283.57 ($30.90).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENT. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.30) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.48) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($22.33) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,646.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,842.55. The company has a market cap of £9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,286.50 ($17.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($33.83).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

