Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 128,075 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $165.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

