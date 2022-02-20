Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.87-29.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.202-7.252 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.870-$29.200 EPS.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $692.94. 536,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $756.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.44. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $852.24.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.