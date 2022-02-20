Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$99.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.36.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.