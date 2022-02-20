Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.69.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$76.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$59.74 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$71.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total value of C$192,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,639,042.20. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

