Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $342.00 at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $382.00 to $342.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $315.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.33 and its 200 day moving average is $333.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $254.63 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

