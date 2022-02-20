Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.10

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and traded as low as $96.48. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €105.00 ($119.32) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

