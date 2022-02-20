Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Trading Down 5.3%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EURMF)

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

