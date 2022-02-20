Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Trading Down 5.3%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EURMF)
