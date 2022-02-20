Evercore ISI Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,350.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1 year low of $640.42 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

