Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.69% of Evolution Petroleum worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 556,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 104,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.70%.

EPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

