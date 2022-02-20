Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 10,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 57.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

