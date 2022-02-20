Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 2,520 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

