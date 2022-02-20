Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,321. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Exelixis by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $38,838,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,790,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.