FairCoin (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. FairCoin has a market cap of $489,005.50 and $23.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001489 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004378 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00051480 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.