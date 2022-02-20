Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 56,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 420,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

