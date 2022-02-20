FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-$0.12 EPS.
FARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.
Shares of FARO stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $53.69. 136,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,382. The firm has a market cap of $977.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $97.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.