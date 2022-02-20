Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 274,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,118,923 shares.The stock last traded at $18.71 and had previously closed at $19.20.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $149,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

