FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FFBW opened at $12.05 on Friday. FFBW has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FFBW during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FFBW by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in FFBW by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FFBW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

