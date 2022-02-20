Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of FIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

