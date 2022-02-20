Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $38,246,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.