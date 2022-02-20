Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 806,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.