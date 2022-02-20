Financial Comparison: Artivion (AORT) & The Competition

Artivion (NYSE: AORT) is one of 206 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Artivion to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion’s peers have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artivion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artivion Competitors 1076 4307 7794 214 2.53

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 43.36%. Given Artivion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artivion is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artivion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $253.23 million -$16.68 million 591.86 Artivion Competitors $1.19 billion $94.79 million 2.02

Artivion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion 0.63% 4.24% 1.63% Artivion Competitors -698.75% -64.96% -17.02%

Summary

Artivion beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.