Financial Comparison: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) vs. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Micron Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Micron Technology pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Micron Technology has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and NXP Semiconductors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $27.71 billion 3.67 $5.86 billion $6.48 14.01 NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 5.78 $52.00 million $5.66 33.05

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 24.86% 19.01% 14.27% NXP Semiconductors 14.98% 31.12% 12.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Micron Technology and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 4 23 1 2.83 NXP Semiconductors 1 8 13 1 2.61

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $112.15, suggesting a potential upside of 23.51%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $238.52, suggesting a potential upside of 27.49%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Summary

Micron Technology beats NXP Semiconductors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The MBU segment offers memory products sold into smartphone and other mobile-device markets. The SBU segment consists of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets, and other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms. The EBU segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph Leon Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman on October 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

