Financial Contrast: Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) & QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.9% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. QNB pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.20% 12.22% 1.06% Bank of Nova Scotia 24.64% 14.86% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QNB and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 8 0 2.73

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $92.77, indicating a potential upside of 28.86%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than QNB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.67 $12.08 million $4.64 8.28 Bank of Nova Scotia $31.20 billion 2.78 $7.65 billion $6.11 11.78

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats QNB on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

