Financial Contrast: Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) and AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) and AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Flasr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AZEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Flasr has a beta of -2.16, suggesting that its share price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flasr and AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flasr N/A N/A N/A AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flasr and AZEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A AZEK 0 0 8 0 3.00

AZEK has a consensus price target of $50.44, suggesting a potential upside of 76.32%. Given AZEK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AZEK is more favorable than Flasr.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flasr and AZEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AZEK $1.18 billion 3.76 $93.15 million $0.64 44.70

AZEK has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Summary

AZEK beats Flasr on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flasr

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

