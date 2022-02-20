Financial Survey: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) vs. Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bilibili and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -31.83% -27.36% -14.76% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bilibili and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 5 9 0 2.64 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $79.54, suggesting a potential upside of 132.04%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 5.94 -$460.91 million ($2.27) -15.10 Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kyndryl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Summary

Bilibili beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

