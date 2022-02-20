First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.08

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.08 and traded as high as C$19.00. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.52, with a volume of 431,983 shares trading hands.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.08.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

